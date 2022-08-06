CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.11.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE CIX opened at C$14.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.98 and a one year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5275855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.