Cormark Comments on Air Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$26.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

