Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univar Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $402,027. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

