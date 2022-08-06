TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TravelCenters of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TA opened at $52.56 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $779.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

