Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 983,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after buying an additional 1,605,268 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $81,307,000.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

