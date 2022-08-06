Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.83. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 210.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $292,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 592.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $480,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.