Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEVO opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.29. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $132,216.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gevo news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,137.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 645,000 shares of company stock worth $1,634,913. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 17.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 125.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

