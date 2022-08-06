Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gevo Trading Up 7.6 %
GEVO opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.29. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 17.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 125.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.