BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.05-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.