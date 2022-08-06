Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $14.76 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.