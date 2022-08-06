Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 72.66.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

