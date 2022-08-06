Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.20-$4.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.60-$0.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

