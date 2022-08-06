FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

In related news, major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,085,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,974,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

