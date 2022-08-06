GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

