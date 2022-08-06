Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $368.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

