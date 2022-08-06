Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

