FS KKR Capital (FSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 503,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 418,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 278,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

