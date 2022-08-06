Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.80 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$23.54 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.41.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

