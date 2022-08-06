LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.45. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 6,940 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 572,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

