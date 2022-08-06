Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.99. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 11,663 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.02.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

