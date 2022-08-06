BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.
In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
