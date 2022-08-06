DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.36, but opened at $89.76. DoorDash shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 221,041 shares.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
DoorDash Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.18.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
