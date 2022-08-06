DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.36, but opened at $89.76. DoorDash shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 221,041 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.