Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 32197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $122,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

