Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Duke Energy Call Options (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 3,201 call options.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.16 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

