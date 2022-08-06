Investors Buy High Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 3,812 call options.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.