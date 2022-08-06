Traders Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,934 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 8,271 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.