Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 363,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 98,248 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.4% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,470,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.