TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

