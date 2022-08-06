Contrasting Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -2.21% -0.94% -0.45% Iron Mountain 9.59% 49.70% 3.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 2 0 2.00 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.50%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.77%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.41 -$65.57 million ($0.30) -27.17 Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.38 $450.22 million $1.53 34.18

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

