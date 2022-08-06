Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 673 ($8.25).

Several brokerages have commented on RMV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.56) to GBX 574 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.56) to GBX 574 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 2.8 %

RMV stock opened at GBX 644.40 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,801.74. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($9.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 591.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.12.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.91%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.