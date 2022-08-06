Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

