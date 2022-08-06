London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNSTY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($105.38) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

