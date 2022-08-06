Head to Head Contrast: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hour Loop and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Honest has a consensus price target of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 155.76%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Hour Loop.

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.95 $4.78 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.04 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -7.31

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Honest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

