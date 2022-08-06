Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) versus Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Head-To-Head Review

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 4.45% 4.44% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

94.7% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.52 $55.09 million $1.98 35.30

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

