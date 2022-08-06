Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

