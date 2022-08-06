Adam Reynolds Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC) Stock

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating) insider Adam Reynolds bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,506.80).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

Shares of MHC opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73. MyHealthChecked PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of £13.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

