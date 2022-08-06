Truist Financial Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

