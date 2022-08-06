Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Anita Frew Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RR opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8,265.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

