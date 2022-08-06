Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 14,700 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £17,199 ($21,074.62).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £161,219.19 ($197,548.33).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

PMI stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £185.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,333.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.91. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

(Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.