Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,267 ($40.03) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($200.16).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.97) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($171.89).
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £142.72 ($174.88).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($39.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,457.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,336.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £73.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,385.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
