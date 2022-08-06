Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,267 ($40.03) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($200.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.97) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($171.89).

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £142.72 ($174.88).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($39.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,457.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,336.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £73.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,385.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,500 ($42.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($46.32) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.99).

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.