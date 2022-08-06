Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.87 and its 200 day moving average is $427.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $816,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 442.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

