BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £81,200 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($99,497.61).
Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.78%.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
