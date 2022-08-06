BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £81,200 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($99,497.61).

BP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.28.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

