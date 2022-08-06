Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.63.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

