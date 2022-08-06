Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 44,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

