Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

