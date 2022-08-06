Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

