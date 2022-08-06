Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $97.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

DVA stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

