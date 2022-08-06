Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

