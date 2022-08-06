Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.