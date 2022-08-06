BMO Capital Markets Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $66.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HXL. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.30.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

