Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Buys £18,600 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider James Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($22,791.32).

VNET opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Vianet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.25 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.98. The stock has a market cap of £19.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6,600.00.

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

